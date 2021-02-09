There's arguably nothing quite like a good Hoonigan racing video to get the adrenaline flowing. This is especially true if you're a hardcore fan of the winner. However, in this case, Hoonigan says both cars win. How can that be? Is it simply multiple runs, or is there some special surprise hiding in this video of a Tesla Model S challenging a tricked-out BMW E46?

For those of you like us, lacking a lot of in-depth knowledge of older, gas-powered sports cars, the E46 is a fourth-gen BMW 3 Series. However, this particular car is a completely different beast. According to Hoonigan, it's an LS-swapped competition car. Again, if you don't follow gas car racing, conversion projects, and aftermarket work, you may not have an understanding of what this means.

Essentially, the owner of the 3 Series had “pretty much a big block” LS crammed into his car. An LS swap is an engine switch. The LS refers specifically to any GM factory V8 engine produced for a stock pickup truck, a Corvette, or the like. Hoonigan writes:

"This is more than a race of gas vs electric. This is more than a race of past vs. future. You know what this is? This is the pinnacle of two drift kids gone two completely different directions, but are still willing to get gully in whatever they drive. That’s what this is about."

The YouTube channel draws attention to driver Micah Diaz, rolling up in the old, loud, beat-up E46 with no bumpers and a whopping 620 horsepower. The contending Model S happens to be a first-gen P85+, so nothing quite like the latest Model S Performance or the upcoming Plaid version. The Model S starts the day with a 65% state of charge.

No spoilers here. You'll just have to watch the video to see the results. Then, leave us a message in the comment section below.