The average for the U.S. is about 8.2%.

Volvo has increased its car sales in the U.S. by 32.4% year-over-year to 8,151, which is the best January since 2006. Kind of surprising, huh? Well, the Swedish manufacturer noted eight consecutive months of year-over-year growth so it's clearly not an accident.

The most interesting thing for us is that the plug-ins (the Recharge subbrand) are also doing quite well, and accounted for 8.2% of the total volume for the month - about 668 units. In December it was 12%.

Even more impressive is that in California, about 31.6% of Volvo car sales happens to be plug-ins! That's almost one third.

Hopefully, once the customer deliveries of the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge start in volume, the company will significantly improve the volume (to four-digits per month and double-digit share).

Volvo line-up of PHEVs consists of several models, while the only all-electric is the XC40:

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price
2021 Volvo S60 T8 Twin Engine $47,650 +$995 $5,419 $43,226
2020 Volvo S90 T8 Twin Engine $60,050 +$995 $5,419 $55,626
2020 Volvo V60 T8 Twin Engine Polestar $67,300 +$995 $5,419 $62,876
2021 Volvo XC40 Recharge $53,990 +$995 $7,500 $47,485
2021 Volvo XC60 T8 Twin Engine $53,500 +$995 $5,419 $49,076
2020 Volvo XC90 T8 Twin Engine $63,450 +$995 $5,419 $59,026

