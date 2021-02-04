Hyundai is looking to electrify its Genesis lineup of vehicles as soon as possible and because SUVs and crossover are very popular, it will focus mostly on these high-riding vehicles first. Genesis will get its own vehicle based on the new Hyundai E-GMP architecture, one that will be related to the Ioniq 5 and Kia CV (and possibly be called Genesis GV60), but there will also be a fully-electric version of the GV70, which is Genesis’ second SUV.

It is expected to be called the GV70e - Genesis recently trademarked a series of model names that also includes G70e, G80e, G90e, GV80e and GV90e, hinting that it basically wants to offer an EV variant of all its core models. The first to arrive is the E-GMP-based model, followed by the GV70e (which could actually debut in December, according to some rumors).

In a bold, trend-bucking move, Genesis will offer no plug-in hybrid versions of any model - you will be able to buy them either in ICE or full EV guise with nothing in between. By doing this, Genesis is distancing itself from the German luxury automakers all of which are heavily relying on selling PHEVs to meet CO2 targets.

But what do we know about the GV70e? Well, not a lot, really. No mention of its performance, range or any other specifics has been made. It could have wireless charging, but that’s about the extent of our knowledge about it. And through this set of spy photos, we can see it will have different front and rear fascias and different wheel designs too.