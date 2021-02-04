It looks good and will offer more than 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP range.

DS (luxury/premium brand of the PSA Group) just announced its fourth model, the DS 4, which will be available in conventional and a plug-in hybrid DS E-Tense version. The car looks really stylish.

The DS 4 is a C-segment car, based on on the new version of the EMP2 platform with 70% new or exclusive parts. The expected range in WLTP combined cycle to exceed 50 km (31 miles), using about 12.4 kWh battery, equipped - according to the manufacturer - with more efficient and higher capacity cells.

The system output is 225 horsepower (180 hp engine, 110 hp electric motor and 8-speed automatic transmission). For comparison, the conventional version are: PureTech 130, 180 and 225 horsepower (gasoline) and 130 horsepower Diesel BlueHDi.

The DS 4 will be equipped with a lot of technology, including a new generation 10-inch DS Iris System infotainment system, HUD, Night Vision, Active Scan Suspension and Matrix LED Vision.

DS 4 is expected to go on sale in Q4 2021 in Europe, Asia, South America and Africa.

DS 4 E-TENSE specs:

  • all-electric range of more than 50 km (31 miles) WLTP
  • 12.4 kWh battery
  • front-wheel drive
  • system output of: 225 hp (RWD)
    PureTech turbocharged petrol engine (180 hp), an eight-speed automatic gearbox e-EAT8 and an electric motor (80kW/110hp and 320Nm)
  • AC charging in 1h 45 min
  • trunk capacity: 430L
  • Dimensions: L: 4.40 metres, W 1.83 metres, H: 1.47 metres
  • based on a modified EMP2 (Efficient Modular Platform 2)

