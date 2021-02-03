Edmunds set out to find out which $70,000 to $80,000 EV is quickest, the Tesla Model Y or Porsche Taycan. You're probably looking at the pricing and wondering a bit. This is because Edmunds compares the range-topping Model Y Performance ($59,990) to the new entry-level Porsche Taycan $79,990.

Even though these two cars are more closely priced than they were before Porsche announced the launch of a new entry-level model, there's still a $20,000 price difference. Not to mention one car is an electric sports car and the other is a midsize crossover. So, why in the heck did Edmunds choose these two EVs?

The publication explains that it didn't use a Model 3 or Model S since it actually owns its own Model Y Performance. Edmunds also explains that it actually paid $70,000 for its Model Y, which doesn't qualify for the U.S. federal EV tax credit. The entry-level Taycan would come in at $72,490 for people who can take advantage of the credit, so that puts these two EVs quite close based on pricing.

Last year, in November, Edmunds pit the Taycan 4S against the Model Y Performance for a range test. Based on its results, even though the Taycan has less EPA-estimated range, it had more real-world range than the Model Y.

Now, with the new rear-wheel-drive entry-level Taycan available for testing, Edmunds wanted to see how its zero-to-60-mph acceleration time compares to the Model Y's.

Tune in to the video above and join Alistair Weaver and Carlos Lago to find out which EV wins this interesting drag race.