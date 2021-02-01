Starting sometime later this year, the most powerful version of the Mercedes-AMG GT four door will be this brutal plug-in hybrid version called the AMG GT 73e. It is expected to have some 805 horsepower (600 kW) and sit at the very top of the AMG GT four door range.

Based on its expected output, we say it will be able to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in under 3 seconds. Aside from this we don’t know much else about the GT 73e, but our spies did catch another prototype testing recently, this time in snowy conditions.

Gallery: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GT73e

12 Photos

How were they able to tell this is the plug-in hybrid version? Well, just like other Mercedes four-door plug-ins (the C300de we recently reviewed included), the car had a charge port on the right side of its rear bumper. The 73e will also have unique front and rear bumpers with modifications precisely in the areas still covered by camouflage on this prototype.

And since this will end up being the top model in the lineup, we expect these exterior visual changes to make the AMG GT four-door look even sportier than it already does. Regarding the interior, we honestly don’t think much will change, aside from the graphics of the digital gauge cluster and maybe some buttons and trim pieces.

The Mercedes-AMG GT 73e was supposed to be out already. Mercedes even teased it back in 2019 and we imagine it intended to reveal it last year, but due to the pandemic, the launch was pushed back. We don’t exactly know when, but we believe 2021 is the year when it will finally be shown.