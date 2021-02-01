Here's a new episode of EV Morning, the video podcast with Martyn Lee.

Today we talk about...Volvo of course, but also the Mercedes EQS SUV, Renault Zoe and much more.

Grab your cup of coffee and get comfortable!

00:00 Grab your cup of coffee

00:14 Volkswagen ID.4 GTX

01:44 Mercedes EQS SUV

03:30 Renault leading Europe!

04:23 Volvo Trucks!

05:10 1 Million ChaDeMo Veichles!

06:31 More Charging news!

