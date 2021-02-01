Here's your weekly helping of hot EV news.
Here's a new episode of EV Morning, the video podcast with Martyn Lee.
Today we talk about...Volvo of course, but also the Mercedes EQS SUV, Renault Zoe and much more.
Grab your cup of coffee and get comfortable!
00:00 Grab your cup of coffee
00:14 Volkswagen ID.4 GTX
01:44 Mercedes EQS SUV
03:30 Renault leading Europe!
04:23 Volvo Trucks!
05:10 1 Million ChaDeMo Veichles!
06:31 More Charging news!
