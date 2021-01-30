Ford released an update on the expansion of its charging network in the UK, ahead of the market launch of the all-electric Ford Mustang Mach-E.

As we know, the comprehensive package for Europe includes five years of free access to the FordPass Charging Network (more than 155,000 charging points - various operators) and one year of free access to the IONITY network (charging itself is paid).

In the UK specifically, Ford partners also with the bp pulse charging network and access to those points will be free in the first year of ownership:

"Ford Mustang Mach-E drivers can use FordPass to locate, navigate to, monitor and pay for charging at over 6,600 charge points in the UK belonging to the new bp pulse network. Mustang Mach-E owners will enjoy one year’s free bp pulse access, including a rapidly growing number of high-power 150kW DC chargers, 50kW DC chargers and almost 6,000 7kW AC points." "The inclusion of bp’s pulse network into the FordPass network is in addition to 3,000 existing chargers."

In total, Ford drivers will be able to charge at around 9,500 charging points in the UK.

The IONITY network, considered as the pan-European solution for long-distance travel for cars with CCS DC fast charging inlet, will offer (in the first stage) 15 sites in the UK and five in Ireland (400 total in Europe).

Gallery: Ford Mustang Mach-E in Europe