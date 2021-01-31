Cadillac is pushing to have half its range be electric by 2025 (maybe even sooner). It plans to launch five new fully-electric vehicles, three of which will be high-riding crossovers or SUVs. Aside from this push to electrify, Cadillac is also working on some of the most advanced driver-assist technologies on the market and it wants the car buying public to be more aware of these two directions.

And what better way to promote them than to run two Super Bowl ads centered around these two new Cadillac pillars. The ads will be part of the manufacturer’s ‘ Everybody In ‘ campaign whose main focus are General Motors’ advanced Ultium batteries and all their subsequent applications.

Automotive News points to a Linkedin post by Deborah Wahl, GM's global chief marketing officer, who said that

General Motors is creating a movement by making EVs fun, desirable and accessible for people from every walk of life. We're excited to demonstrate the tremendous energy and enthusiasm behind our EV commitment by showing up big at this year's Super Bowl with both GM and Cadillac.

During last year’s Super Bowl, GM attracted a lot of attention when it showed a teaser of its upcoming GMC Hummer EV electric truck. It is set to go on sale towards the end of 2021 and it has attracted a lot of positive attention; it has also ultimately changed the perception of the Hummer brand, thought by many to be dead and unsalvageable.