Nova Bus (subsidiary of Volvo Buses) has received an order for 15 all-electric, long-range LFSe+ buses for TransLink, Metro Vancouver's transportation network in Canada.

TransLink is actually a recurring customer for Nova Bus, as the company already acquired two LFS buses in 2019. The new LFSe+ model is however much more capable. The 594 kWh battery should be big enough to provide a range of 211-292 miles (340-470 km) on a single charge.

An interesting thing is that TransLink operates also one of the biggest electric trolleybus networks in North America, consisting 262 trolleybuses.

It will be a great test and who knows, maybe at some point, TransLink will decide that battery-electric buses are good enough and better option than trolleybuses (with the electrical infrastructure).

If you wonder how the LFSe+ looks, here are a few videos: