This is quite cool, but we don’t expect the racing version to be too mechanically similar to the one that you can buy.

If by reading the headline you thought you were actually going to see a modified, off-road racing version of the series GMC Hummer EV, well, we have to disappoint you. That’s not exactly what’s going to happen because GM will finance Chip Ganassi Racing which in turn will create an Extreme E racer that loosely looks like the production electric Hummer.

In fact, it won’t be mechanically related to the Hummer EV at all. Instead, it will actually be the Spark Odyssey 21, a purpose-built off-road vehicle base specifically designed for Extreme E. It has 536 horsepower and it was developed using technology developed for the Formula E electric circuit racing series.

More on the GMC Hummer EV

ford f 150 electric more appealing tesla cybertruck Study: Ford F-150 Electric Pickup More Appealing Than Tesla Cybertruck
lebron james gmc hummer ev walkaround Let LeBron James Show You Around The GMC Hummer EV Edition 1
gmc hummer ev 200 accessories GMC Will Reportedly Offer Almost 200 Accessories For The Hummer EV
ev news recap vw id4 EV Morning Episode 5: VW ID.4, Porsche Taycan, Hummer EV And More

The point of this exercise is not so much to make a racing version of the Hummer EV, as cool as that would undeniably be, but instead to raise awareness that the Hummer has, in fact, gone electric. It is more of an image exercise than anything else, one designed to reaffirm the shift to a fully-electric powertrain that has nothing to do with the vehicle’s diesel-burning military vehicle roots.

Join owners and enthusiasts discussing the Hummer EV at InsideEVs Forum!