You may remember the CEO of Waymo, Jonh Krafcik, said Tesla’s approach to making self-driving vehicles was wrong and that the company that he ran actually had the correct (and more advanced) approach. Krafcik said Tesla is merely working on a driver-assistance system, not a fully autonomous self-driving vehicle system and, as you can imagine, the CEO of Tesla definitely disagrees with these statements.

Now Elon Musk has taken to Twitter to say that

To my surprise, Tesla has better AI hardware & software than Waymo (money)

If you’re wondering why the word money is present in the above tweet, well, it’s apparently Musk’s way of pointing out the high cost of Waymo’s vehicles, which is around $100,000, according to Krafcik, whereas Tesla does manage to sell its vehicles considerably cheaper and still have the full suite of self-driving technologies.

Furthermore, it seems the press may have jumped the gun, according to this new article on Forbes, by presenting only a truncated part of what Krafcik actually said in the interview where he also talked about Tesla. He didn’t just say Tesla is working on a driver-assistance system, as the very next thing he said was