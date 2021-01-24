Take this information with a grain of salt, because it has not been confirmed and its source is an alleged leaked document that details some of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 electric crossover’s features. Aside from the rumors we already knew, these two (what appear to be) leaked presentation slides build our anticipation for the car’s reveal by adding features to what we already knew.

What did we already know? Well, we knew that its range is expected to be 280 or 342 miles (450 or 550 km), as well as the fact that it would have up to 310 horsepower in its most powerful all-wheel drive version and Level 2-capable self-driving tech. However, this document quotes its maximum WLTP range as being 510 km (317 miles), so we'll have to wait and see which numbers are confirmed.

What this latest alleged leak adds to that list is the vehicle’s trunk size - 600 liters / 21.2 cubic-feet - its maximum charge rate of 232 kW (its battery can be brought from flat to 80 percent in 18 minutes), as well as its V2L (vehicle to load) capability, basically turning the car into a big mobile power bank.

But wait, there’s more. The same alleged leaked document also points out two unusual and intriguing interior features: one are fully-reclining seats and the other is a mobile center console. We have seen fully-reclining seats in some older cars (although they are not really that common any more), but the mobile center console is a more unusual feature.

Maybe it is something like the power sliding center console in the GMC Yukon, because other than that, we have no idea what it could be. This has us even more intrigued about the Ioniq 5’s interior, especially since it will apparently also have a 44-inch head-up display with augmented reality, similar to what Volkswagen has implemented in the ID.3 and ID.4.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is expected to be fully revealed and detailed in February and it should go on sale before the end of the year.