BMW is on the final straight to launch its new all-electric model, the BMW i4, which happens to be the first 4-door Gran Coupé from the German manufacturer.

The BMW i4 is currently completing the final phase of driving dynamics testing, as the company wants to ensure that, just like in the case of the conventional BMW 3 Series and 4 Series models, the i4 will offer an ideal between dynamics and ride comfort.

"The focus here is on the integrated application of all drive and suspension components, ensuring that the spontaneous power delivery of the electric motor is combined with precisely controllable handling in every situation, fascinating cornering dynamics, optimised traction in all weather and road conditions and perfectly balanced ride comfort."

The key is to use model-specific suspension and damping technology, as well as power steering carefully tuned for "laser-sharp" handling.

"A model-specific damper technology reduces the dipping movements of the body at the moment of set-off, while the actuator-related wheel slip limitation (ARB) developed by BMW with its extremely fast and precise control guarantees optimum traction and perfect straight-line stability at all times – even on slippery road surfaces. This makes the catapult-like sprint in the new BMW i4 an experience that is both exciting and carefree, because it is not affected by drive slip or course corrections."

For sure those are the areas where established manufacturers can draw on decades of experience.

The i4 will have a maximum output of up to 390 kW/530 hp and should be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in around 4 seconds (the precise number was not disclosed).

The range is expected to reach 600 km (373 miles) under the WLTP test cycle, which is actually quite high.

Production should start later this year at the Munich plant in Germany, alongside conventional models (diesel-, petrol- and hybrid-powered), on the same line.