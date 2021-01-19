The U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure expands, but its density and availability per capita highly differs between states.

According to an interesting comparison, presented by the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the highest number of individual charging points (AC or DC) as of November 2020 was in Vermont - 114 per 100,000 people.

Then we see the District of Columbia (81) and California (72). Several states exceed 40 charging points per 100,000 people, and a total of 21 states and the District of Columbia had more than 20 per 100,000 people.

At the other end is Alaska (but it's also an extremely small EV market), Louisiana and Alabama - all noticeably below 10 per 100,000 people.

Ultimately, the expansion of the network will follow the money - where the EVs are purchased and used.