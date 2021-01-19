Still plenty of places lack even 20 individual charging points per 100,000 people.
The U.S. electric vehicle charging infrastructure expands, but its density and availability per capita highly differs between states.
According to an interesting comparison, presented by the U.S. DOE’s Office of Energy Efficiency & Renewable Energy, the highest number of individual charging points (AC or DC) as of November 2020 was in Vermont - 114 per 100,000 people.
Then we see the District of Columbia (81) and California (72). Several states exceed 40 charging points per 100,000 people, and a total of 21 states and the District of Columbia had more than 20 per 100,000 people.
At the other end is Alaska (but it's also an extremely small EV market), Louisiana and Alabama - all noticeably below 10 per 100,000 people.
Ultimately, the expansion of the network will follow the money - where the EVs are purchased and used.
"Note: EV chargers refers to the number of plugs available to charge EVs. There may be more than one EV charger at a single charging station. Includes Level I, II, and DC Fast charging.
Sources: U.S. Department of Energy, Alternative Fuels Data Center, Alternative Fueling Station Locator. Data accessed November 17, 2020.
U.S. Census Bureau, 2019 National and State Population Estimates, Table NST-EST2019-01. Data accessed November 17, 2020.
National Renewable Energy Laboratory, Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Trends from the Alternative Fueling Station Locator: First Quarter 2020, October 2020."
Source: energy.gov
