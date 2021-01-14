Hyundai reports 5,045 plug-in electric car sales (as a manufacturer) in December, which is 32.8% less than a year ago. This is the third decline in a row, after October and November, and fourth in the last five months.

The overall Hyundai sales also decreased (by 9.5% to 146,871), which is really the opposite of what we saw in the case of many other manufacturers in the last months of 2020.

Plug-in share accounted for 3.4% of Hyundai's volume in December.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 4,637 (down 28%)

(down 28%) PHEVs: 408 (down 63%)

(down 63%) FCVs: 463 (up 22%)

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – December 2020

Unfortunately, Hyundai plug-in electric car sales in 2020 decreased by nearly 2% year-over-year to 78,931, which is about 4.8% of the total volume of 1,630,180 (down 8.6% year-over-year).

The positive thing is that the slight decline was caused by the PHEV segment (retired Sonata, aging IONIQ PHEV), while the BEVs are up a few percent.

Sales by powertrain type:

BEVs: 70,613 (up 6.5%)

(up 6.5%) PHEVs: 8,318 (down 41%)

(down 41%) FCVs: 6,781 (up 36%)

Overall, it was a challenging year for Hyundai, which now probably is focused mostly on its E-GMP platform and the launch of the all-new Ioniq 5 model.

Model results

The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 463 sales (6,781 YTD), mostly in South Korea (333 and 5,786 YTD).