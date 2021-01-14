December was pretty weak and dragged the year-to-date number down, although the BEV category is still positive.
Hyundai reports 5,045 plug-in electric car sales (as a manufacturer) in December, which is 32.8% less than a year ago. This is the third decline in a row, after October and November, and fourth in the last five months.
The overall Hyundai sales also decreased (by 9.5% to 146,871), which is really the opposite of what we saw in the case of many other manufacturers in the last months of 2020.
Plug-in share accounted for 3.4% of Hyundai's volume in December.
Sales by powertrain type:
- BEVs: 4,637 (down 28%)
- PHEVs: 408 (down 63%)
- FCVs: 463 (up 22%)
Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – December 2020
Unfortunately, Hyundai plug-in electric car sales in 2020 decreased by nearly 2% year-over-year to 78,931, which is about 4.8% of the total volume of 1,630,180 (down 8.6% year-over-year).
The positive thing is that the slight decline was caused by the PHEV segment (retired Sonata, aging IONIQ PHEV), while the BEVs are up a few percent.
Sales by powertrain type:
- BEVs: 70,613 (up 6.5%)
- PHEVs: 8,318 (down 41%)
- FCVs: 6,781 (up 36%)
Overall, it was a challenging year for Hyundai, which now probably is focused mostly on its E-GMP platform and the launch of the all-new Ioniq 5 model.
Model results
The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:
- Hyundai Kona Electric – 3,739 and 56,729 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Electric – 898 and 13,884 YTD
- Hyundai IONIQ Plug-In – 408 and 8,318 YTD
The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 463 sales (6,781 YTD), mostly in South Korea (333 and 5,786 YTD).
About this article