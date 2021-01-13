Volkswagen Group's Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announced that its sales in 2020 decreased by 24.4% to 371,700 vehicles, because of COVID-19-related lockdowns and economic downturns.

During that period, the company delivered a noticeable 2,700 electric vehicles, 167.4% more than a year ago (about 1,010), which means that the electrification of this segment is finally taking off also under the VW badge. For now, it's only 0.7% of the overall volume though.

The German manufacturer said that sales of the all-electric Volkswagen e-Crafter, in particular, reached 1,100. Not bad, considering its limited range and the relatively high price.

The next two years are expected to bring further electrification through the introduction of new plug-in hybrids and all-electric ID.BUZZ:

"With the new Multivan VWCV will be presenting the latest generation of T-models with plugin hybrid drive system in 2021 while the fully electric ID.BUZZ, the electrified reinterpretation of the legendary Bulli icon will follow in 2022."