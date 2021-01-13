But in terms of volume, it's just the beginning of mass electrification.

Volkswagen Group's Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles announced that its sales in 2020 decreased by 24.4% to 371,700 vehicles, because of COVID-19-related lockdowns and economic downturns.

During that period, the company delivered a noticeable 2,700 electric vehicles, 167.4% more than a year ago (about 1,010), which means that the electrification of this segment is finally taking off also under the VW badge. For now, it's only 0.7% of the overall volume though.

The German manufacturer said that sales of the all-electric Volkswagen e-Crafter, in particular, reached 1,100. Not bad, considering its limited range and the relatively high price.

The next two years are expected to bring further electrification through the introduction of new plug-in hybrids and all-electric ID.BUZZ:

"With the new Multivan VWCV will be presenting the latest generation of T-models with plugin hybrid drive system in 2021 while the fully electric ID.BUZZ, the electrified reinterpretation of the legendary Bulli icon will follow in 2022."

Vehicles delivered by Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles in 2020
