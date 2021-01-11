Hongqi is Chinese automaker FAW’s luxury division and it is known for creating some rather striking looking vehicles, like this very bold looking E115 electric SUV. Well, now it’s done it again, this time with a smaller vehicle, the E111 electric sedan.

The E111 looks like your typical modern sedan from most angles - the side profile is about as typical as it gets and while the rear light cluster design is certainly interesting, it’s not something we haven’t seen before. The same cannot be said of the front, though, which features very unusual lights - they’re all just slivers of LEDs, some of which are just daytime running lights, others the actual headlight part that illuminates the road ahead.

And since this is an EV, it doesn’t need a grille per se, so designers needed to fill that space with some design to keep it from looking monotonous (although, come to think of it, that would have been hard to achieve with those lights). Between its peculiar lights and the faux grille, this car’s front fascia looks like the face of an alien in a sci-fi movie - it’s not bad looking, it just takes a bit of getting used to.

Under the sheetmetal, CarNewsChina tells us this car rides on a new bespoke EV platform, it has a 2,990 mm (117.7-inch) wheelbase and it’s motivated by a 190 horsepower electric motor driving the front wheels. Range is a claimed 450 km (280 miles) according to the NEDC cycle.