The Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV is fading in the U.S. In the fourth quarter, sales amounted to only 385, which is 57% less than a year ago (896).

Despite the third quarter being relatively strong, in 2020 Outlander PHEV sales faded by 30% year-over-year to just 1,964 or 2.2% of the total Mitsubishi volume.

We are still waiting for news on the upgraded version of the Outlander PHEV, but it will probably be too little too late.

Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales in the U.S. - Q4 2020

Not only is the Outlander PHEV struggling, as the overall Mitsubishi brand is suffering a lot. The total sales amounted to only 87,387 - 28% less than in 2019.

In Canada the situation is similar, but the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV sales are higher than in the U.S. - 829 in Q4 and 2,802 in 2020 (17.4% of the total volume)!

Detailed results for the U.S. market: