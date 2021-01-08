Back in 2020, Tesla listed some jobs openings in Tel Aviv, Israel, and it was believed this strongly the automaker would soon make its official debut in the mediterranean country. Well, almost a year later, it has still not opened the expected Supercharger and service center, but that’s probably because it had not been given approval to import cars into Israel.

Well, it seems that has now changed and 2021 is the year when Tesla will actually debut in Israel, according to a local English language publication called Globes that cited unnamed local sources. Apparently, Tesla will begin accepting orders from Israeli buyers within the next few days and is currently examining sites where it could build its Supercharger station and the service center.

The source says that at first, only the Tesla Model 3 will be on offer, and the Model Y will probably be added when it enters production in Germany. No mention of the larger Model S and Model X is made in the source article, though, even if in an older article from November, 2020, the same outlet announced that all models but the Model Y would go on sale in Israel in 2021 and the latter would become available at a later time.

Tesla couldn't have chosen a better moment to enter the Israeli market, given the fact that even though car sales in the country were down overall in 2020, sales of plug-ins were actually considerably better than the year before. The country has also announced that it wants to implement a ban on the sale of ICE vehicles which it plans to enforce as of 2030.