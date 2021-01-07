Volvo happily announced that despite the challenging times, it has increased its car sales in the U.S. year-over-year. In December, sales increased 15.2% to 14,244, while in 2020 sales were up by 1.8% to 110,129.

It seems also that the plug-in electric car sales (several PHEV models) expand quickly, as the share of Recharge models increased to 12% in December.

This is the only number that we have, but it's enough to calculate that some 1,709 plug-ins were sold last month!

We are not sure, but it looks like a new record. In 2016-2019 the company rarely exceeded 1,000 plug-in units a quarter.

Once the all-electric Volvo XC40 Recharge hits the market, Volvo should be able to remain in the two-digit range for plug-in share, gradually moving up. The premium brands are usually the ones with the highest share of plug-in sales.

In the following post, we will take a look at the global Volvo plug-in car sales, which is already quite significant, thanks to the European rush.