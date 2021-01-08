Workhorse starts the year 2021 with a splash, thanks to its largest so far order for 6,320 C-Series electric delivery vehicles - both C-1000 and C-650 models - for use in the U.S. and Canada.

The order has been placed by Pride Group Enterprises (PGE), which just two months earlier ordered also 150 Tesla Semis (with an option for 500). That sounds like preparation for comprehensive fleet electrification.

However, there is a catch. The timeframe for the order is several years and "is subject to various production and delivery conditions". The first vehicles will be delivered by July 2021.

"Initial delivery of the vehicles may begin by July 2021 and will run through 2026. The delivered vehicles will be distributed through Pride dealerships for fleet use."

We will be closely watching whether Workhorse will be able to ramp up production and deliveries this year, after the missed targets in 2020. The plan is for 1,800 units in 2021.

Pride Group Enterprises CEO Sam Johal said: