It's rainy and muddy out there, but the work continues.

The latest videos from the Tesla Giga Austin reveal that the construction site has been recently affected by heavy rain. Nonetheless, the work continues, even on January 1, although on a much smaller scale than normal, with a full cast.

The steel and concrete structures are getting bigger and bigger and a few new sections were started. We can also clearly see a part without foundations that will be used probably as an internal road (under the roof).

Tesla Giga Austin - January 1, 2021 (source: Jeff Roberts)
The first building should be ready for installation of equipment within a few months, so the production of the Tesla Model should start by the end of 2021.

Tesla Giga Austin (Gigafactory 5) in Austin, Texas: