It's rainy and muddy out there, but the work continues.
The latest videos from the Tesla Giga Austin reveal that the construction site has been recently affected by heavy rain. Nonetheless, the work continues, even on January 1, although on a much smaller scale than normal, with a full cast.
The steel and concrete structures are getting bigger and bigger and a few new sections were started. We can also clearly see a part without foundations that will be used probably as an internal road (under the roof).
The first building should be ready for installation of equipment within a few months, so the production of the Tesla Model should start by the end of 2021.
Tesla Giga Austin (Gigafactory 5) in Austin, Texas:
- started on July 17, 2020, and announced on July 23, 2020
- Cybertruck: in development, unveiled in late 2019, production from late 2021
- Model Y: an additional production site in the U.S. (no word about the Model 3)
- Semi: in development. To be launched in 2021, but (not yet confirmed for Texas)
2,481 acres of land (2,100 acres initially plus additional 381 acres acquired in September 2020)
