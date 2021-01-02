The latest videos from the Tesla Giga Austin reveal that the construction site has been recently affected by heavy rain. Nonetheless, the work continues, even on January 1, although on a much smaller scale than normal, with a full cast.

The steel and concrete structures are getting bigger and bigger and a few new sections were started. We can also clearly see a part without foundations that will be used probably as an internal road (under the roof).

Tesla Giga Austin - January 1, 2021 (source: Jeff Roberts)

Tesla Giga Austin - January 1, 2021 (source: Jeff Roberts)

The first building should be ready for installation of equipment within a few months, so the production of the Tesla Model should start by the end of 2021.

Tesla Giga Austin (Gigafactory 5) in Austin, Texas:

