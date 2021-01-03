The Made-in-China (MIC) Tesla Model Y is entering the Chinese market and thank's to its competitive pricing, it might make a huge splash.

Some even claim that 100,000 units were ordered within 10 hours since the updated prices were announced, but according to Moneyball, it's an exaggeration:

"MIC Model Y orders, test drives are doing really good, but talks of 100K orders in 10 hours are exaggerated, #China media citing unnamed Tesla insider on social media reports. In the following days Model Y demo cars will be going to all stores in the country, the source added."

Anyway, there is huge interest in this new MIC Tesla so we guess it will sell pretty well. Let's now take a look at a video and some images from the store display. We like especially the new "wood" and aluminum elements on the doors.

MIC Tesla Model Y interior (design studio China)

The MIC Model Y has also a new (compared to the U.S. version) center console with storage space, 4 USB ports and wireless charging for two mobile phones. The steering wheel is new and heated. The Y has received also a High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filtration system.

Is this now the best equipped Model Y ever and when will all of the changes be introduced in the U.S.?

Both the Model 3 and Model Y produced in China look mostly the same as the "refreshed" counterparts from Fremont: