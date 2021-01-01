It has been quite some time since Berliner Verkehrsbetriebe (BVG), the Berlin public transport company, placed an order for 90 Solaris Urbino 12 electric buses in June 2019.

Just before the end of the year, Solaris completed the deliveries and BVG can now enjoy one of the largest EV bus fleets, which includes a total of 123 Solaris EVs. Together with EVs from other manufacturers, like Mercedes-Benz, the German capital is finally removing a significant number of diesel vehicles.

"The vehicles feature batteries boasting a total nominal capacity of 300 kWh. They are charged using a plug-in system. Each of the 90 buses ordered by BVG can carry up to 65 passengers. The electric Solaris-buses are equipped with, among other things, air conditioning with CO2 heat pump, CCTV cameras and USB ports available to passengers. In addition, a turning camera supports the driver when turning right, which further increases safety when maneuvering in city traffic."

Solaris Urbino 12 electric in Berlin, Germany

According to Solaris, the company produced nearly 25% of all newly registered buses with electric drives in Western Europe in the first three quarters of 2020.

The total volume during the period was 242, which indicates that the total was close to 1,000 - or more than 100 per month.