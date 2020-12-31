The plug-in sales result in 2020 is barely matching 2019, despite that the Kona Electric is produced also in Europe now.

Hyundai was unable to deliver growth of plug-in electric cars in November, as its global volume decreased by over 24% year-over-year to 5,717.

Because the overall Hyundai car sales volume increased by 3.7% to almost 163,000, the plug-in share also noted a dip, to 3.5% - the lowest results in almost two years.

It's pretty strange, especially since in many markets, like Europe, plug-in sales increased a lot.

We can assume that we will see higher sales in 2021, once the all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 will enter the market.

Hyundai plug-in electric car sales – November 2020

external_image

Sales by powertrain type:

The main focus is on BEVs:

  • BEVs: 5,130 (down 18%)
  • PHEVs: 587 (down 54%)
  • FCVs: 371 (down 51%)

Year-to-date sales reached 73,891 YTD (up 1% year-over-year and 5.0% share).

external_image

Model results

The Kona Electric remains the dominant model in the lineup:

external_image

The hydrogen fuel-cell model — NEXO — noted 371 sales (6,318 YTD), mostly in South Korea (365 and 5,453 YTD).

The number reveals not only a 51% drop year-over-year in November, but also that sales outside South Korea are marginal, which is in contradiction of the bold announcement about the future of hydrogen cars.

