Volkswagen Group Components has shown a preview of the prototype of its Mobile Charging Robot, which in concept form was shown in late 2019.

It's a pretty interesting solution that utilizes an autonomous mobile charging robot, which can haul and connect/disconnect compact mobile DC chargers with on-board batteries - "battery wagons."

According to the previous info about the concept, a single unit carries 25 kWh of energy and can deliver DC charging at up to 50 kW (CCS Combo plug).

The prototype of the Volkswagen’s Mobile Charging Robot

The main idea for the Mobile Charging Robot is to charge EVs in restricted parking areas, like underground garages.

"The charging robot—started via an app or Car-to-X communication—operates totally autonomously. It independently steers to the vehicle to be charged and communicates with it: from opening the charging socket flap to connecting the plug and decoupling it. The entire charging process takes place without any human involvement whatsoever. To charge several vehicles at the same time, the mobile robot moves a mobile energy storage unit to the vehicle, connects it, and then uses this energy storage unit to charge the vehicle and repeats the process to charge other vehicles. Once the vehicle is fully charged, the robot independently collects the mobile energy storage unit and takes it back to the central charging station."

Thomas Schmall, CEO of Volkswagen Group Components said:

“A ubiquitous charging infrastructure is, and remains, a key factor in the success of electric mobility. Our charging robot is just one of several approaches, but is undoubtedly one of the most visionary,”.

And here is the concept: