Xpeng G3 Crash Test Shows Electric CUV May Not Have Curtain Airbags

When it comes to safety, Chinese automakers still have trust issues. Buyers have to believe the cars they build can protect their passengers. That will happen when these cars are tested by the same organizations that assess car safety in the US and Europe. Made by CIASI, the video above shows an Xpeng G3 crash test made in China. And it is not good.

The Xpeng G3 is already sold in Norway, and the company says there that it got five stars at the C-NCAP. After watching this video, we tried to confirm that on the C-NCAP website. Unfortunately, it is not online anymore, which raises concerns if the Chinese safety program is still working. The CIASI (China Insurance Automotive Safety Index) video reveals a car without curtain airbags and an impressive image of what happens in vehicles that do not have them.

The first concern comes from head protection. According to CIASI’s result page for the G3, the car has poor crashworthiness and only average behavior in offset and side impacts. When it comes to head movement protection in a side crash, CIASI classified the Xpeng as mediocre. The tested version does not present curtain airbags, rear side airbags, knee airbags for the front passenger or the driver, and no AEB.

At the Xpeng website in Norway, a different crash test video is presented, but it is only in Chinese, without Norwegian subtitles. In that video, we can see a version with partial curtain airbags. That leads us to our second concern regarding the car: the amount of glass that flies around when the G3 is hit.

In the back, part of the cloth that the airbag uses seems to form a barrier to the glass. Curiously, neither the driver’s nor the passenger’s glasses appear to break in the video at the Xpeng website.

For the record, the Chinese automaker says it sells in Norway the version with six airbags. Regardless, we are curious to see how that car performs in a Euro NCAP crash evaluation, as well as the P7, which is pointed as a worthy contender to the Tesla Model 3. We will try to talk to Xpeng about these tests and the G3 specifications for Europe.

Source: CarPro1993