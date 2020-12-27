Yet another installment of the entertaining 'Wham Baam Teslacam' series. Not only do we get to see plenty of really bad drivers, but also the usual road rage and crashes all captured on Tesla's standard built-in camera systems.

We've all seen our fair share of terrible drivers, but many of us don't have it captured on video. Thanks to Tesla's built-in dashcam (TeslaCam), these owners have video footage to support their crazy stories. Which car brand do you think has the worst drivers?

While there are plenty of opinions and stereotypes out there, it's not fair to say that there's actually a car brand that attracts the worst drivers. Nonetheless, interestingly, you'll hear many people say it's Tesla. On the other hand, many people point to pickup truck drivers or large SUV drivers. "They drive like they own the road!" However, many truck and SUV drivers happen to drive very well. Other people single out people who own fast cars, sports cars, and luxury cars. This is likely why Tesla gets singled out.

In the end, we can all have our opinions, which are based on our own experiences. Whether we admit it or not, we have those opinions in our heads when we're on the road, and they may shape the way we drive, as well as the way we handle situations. The video above is packed with such situations, including road rage, drivers overtaking others, and, of course, crashes.

Check out the video to see some of the worst drivers the YouTube channel has discovered this year. Then, let us know your personal opinions and experiences related to the worst drivers you've seen. Is there any consistency? Are drivers of certain vehicles, brands, or types of cars more apt to make bad driving choices?