Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there's not a whole lot of the usual family fun to be had outside the home this holiday season, especially if you're following the rules and working to keep people safe.

Outdoor activities are the best plans, and, thanks to the season, holiday light displays are popping up all over the country, some in areas that never had light displays in the past. We've seen concert venues, outdoor theaters, and many other establishments create huge light displays this year, likely in an attempt to make up for some of their losses due to having most events canceled.

Electric startup automaker Rivian has come up with possibly the most unique Christmas light display to date, especially since it's in an area that has no access to power. The automaker strung up some 20,000 lights in the middle of the woods. The best part here is they're all powered by a single plug, which is plugged into the Rivian R1T, an electric pickup truck that's built for adventures.

The lights are situated among the trees in Normal, Illinois, at Timber Pointe Outdoor Center. As you can see from the video, Rivian created a tasteful light display surrounding the R1T, which is also on display for families to see and explore. The lights create a nice path over the river and through the woods around the electric pickup truck, working their way up several tall trees in the shape of Christmas trees.

While this can be seen as just a neat idea, it also shows how and why a vehicle like the R1T will be excellent for outdoor adventures and Overlanding. Rivian will begin selling its R1T pickup truck and R1S three-row SUV next year.