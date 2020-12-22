Polestar, the stand-alone brand that emerged from the Volvo Group, announced that it already opened 40 Spaces in ten global markets (Belgium, Canada, China, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, UK, and U.S.). Not bad, considering how challenging the 2020 year was.

The offer includes the exotic, low-volume Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid and the sporty all-electric Polestar 2. The third model will be the Polestar Precept, confirmed in September.

"The COVID-19 pandemic required all parts of the business to adapt. A new, innovative approach was designed, allowing a synchronised Polestar 2 launch across all markets, while following local regulations and requirements. Deliveries to customers began with minimal delay."

According to Polestar, the Polestar 2 was very well received and won over 30 awards across its launch markets in 2020, including Germany’s Golden Steering Wheel, and Car of the Year titles in Norway, Switzerland, Germany (Luxury) and China (Green Car).

One of the most interesting things is that the company announced expansion of the Polestar 2 portfolio in 2021, which means new versions.

We guess that on top of the existing dual-motor, all-wheel-drive version, there will be also a single motor, rear-wheel-drive version (probably with slightly more range). What else could we expect? A more powerful version or additional battery pack versions? Only time will tell.