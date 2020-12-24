Our good friend over at All Electric Family set on a 2,000-mile road trip across several U.S. states. Their goal, check out some of the best Christmas light displays in Arkansas, Tennessee, and Missouri. However, the other goal is always to spend time road-tripping in the Tesla Model X and share range and charging information with us.

There's not a whole lot to do during a pandemic, especially if you're following the rules and helping to keep people safe. We've done a few local Christmas light tours, but not a multi-state road trip. All Electric Family loves to travel. In fact, it's pretty much what they do in their spare time. They recently bought a Tesla Model X to tow their camper, however, on this recent trip, they left the camper at home. How is the Model X for long family road trips (without all the extra weight)?

While hitting the road to drive 2,000 miles just to see some Christmas lights may seem like a bit much, it's forced family time. If you have a nice new EV like the Tesla Model X, you might just have an itch to load up the family on occasion and take to the highways.

Some folks may think it's a hassle to deal with an electric car on a long road trip, but that's not the case. Instead, if you have a long-range EV with lots of bells and whistles like the Model X, it can make for a fun adventure. This is especially true if you have access to a high-speed charging network.

Check out the fun video to see the light displays and learn all about the road trip. Then, scroll down and leave us some words in our comment section below. Happy Holidays from InsideEVs and All Electric Family!