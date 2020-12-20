This week we learned that the Tesla Model 3 comes equipped with a battery of up to 82 kWh. According to the sources, the 2019 and 2020 model year cars were 79 kWh - so the new pack would be roughly 3 kWh or 3.8% more energy-dense. That would explain how Tesla achieved increased EPA range ratings for the 2021 Model 3.

The precise number reportedly was found in Tesla's papers related to importing the Model 3 LR AWD to Germany, according to reddit user Corio13, who found the image on German forum tff-forum.de:

NIO has seen its share of ups and downs in recent years, from the electric car record set at the Nurburgring with the bad-ass EP9 electric sports car to the recent financial troubles that seemed to lead to its closure. Today, the Chinese company has overcome the crisis and is concentrating on developing new models. This was announced by William Li, CEO of the brand, during NIO Day, the annual meeting held on 28 December and attended by more than 10,000 people.

The ES8 SUV, for example, had 74 kWh batteries when it was introduced in 2018. In 2019, the model was upgraded with an 80 kWh battery. in 2020, the same car will be offered with a 100 kWh battery and this same battery, on request (with an outlay of less than €5,000 for purchase or a monthly fee of around €100 for rental), will be possible to fit on all ES8s produced to date.

