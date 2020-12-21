The top-of-the-line Tesla Model S Performance was the quickest production car ever made. However, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S came along and helped prove that electrification is the best way to assure super-quick acceleration. In fact, the Taycan now joins the Model S as the quickest production car ever produced.

Essentially, these cars are evenly matched when it comes to acceleration times. However, many variables can make an impact, meaning sometimes the Tesla will win, and other times, the Porsche comes out ahead.

Typically, when we share drag races with you, we ask you to place your bets, though, at least in many cases, it's not that hard to guess the winner before watching the race. That's not the case here, however. So, place your bets in the comment section. Then, watch the Model S and Taycan battle to see if you guessed correctly.

To make this race even more interesting, there's also a Tesla Model X Performance in the mix. Both the Model S and Model X are top-spec variants with the latest Cheetah stance feature. According to Schmee, the Taycan Turbo S has 761 horsepower and 1,050Nm of torque. Both Teslas crank out 785 horsepower and 967Nm of torque. The Taycan is the lightest in terms of weight, though the Model S is not far behind. Meanwhile, as expected, the Model X is several hundred pounds heavier.

Sadly, Schmee points out that none of the cars are at a full charge, and the Taycan has the least amount of energy remaining. Being that he's new to the EV racing game, he didn't plan ahead enough to assure that this wasn't the case. So, keep this important point in mind as you take in the quarter-mile times.

Check out the video to learn about the results. Then, reply to your comment to let us know if you guessed correctly.