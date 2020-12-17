Anything powered by current lithium ion battery tech suffers from the same problem of diminished use time if exposed to cold temperatures. It applies to everything from your mobile phone to one of the fastest electric sedans currently on the market, the Porsche Taycan Turbo.

In the US, the EPA says it can travel for 201 miles (323 km) on one charge, while in Europe, according to the WLTP test cycle, the Turbo is good for a much more optimistic claimed 279 miles (449 km). In the real world and with moderate temperatures, it easily exceeds the EPA claim, while it doesn’t really come close to the optimistic WLTP figure.

When we did our standard 70 mph range test in the Taycan 4S, we exceeded the EPA claim for that version (203 miles / 326 km) by a huge margin, managing to drive the car for a very impressive 278 miles on one charge. Others have also had similar results.

The Fully Charged Show decided to see how much of its around 220 real world miles it can still retain on a full charge in much colder conditions. This looks like typical British early winter weather and the low temperature is sure to negatively affect the range, but by how much?

At the end of the drive (most of which was done on motorways at 70 mph), which lasted for 175.8 miles (282 km), the Taycan Turbo still had 10 precent charge remaining in its battery pack. This means that it theoretically could have still nudged the 200-mile mark, maybe even surpassed it, yet it is still a bit off some of the crazy results that some have achieved with this version of the Taycan - the lower temperature definitely played a part in this result.