Volkswagen Group of America has launched a huge charging facility at its global test center in Maricopa, Arizona to test plug-ins and their battery systems while charging at high-temperatures.

Here we can see this $9 million site in a video. There is space for 50 stalls and already 25 were equipped with DC fast chargers from various manufacturers.

Volkswagen has deployed chargers with different power levels (50-350 kW) and plug standards (CCS 1 for North America, CC2 for Europe and most of the rest of the world, as well as the Chinese GB/T, we guess that CHAdeMO is also present), so basically any EV can be tested, even those sold in different markets.

There are also stalls for AC charging, but the coolest feature is a set of remote-controlled canopies to simulate the full sun and shaded conditions.

The images show vehicles already introduced on the market, like the Volkswagen e-Golf, Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron, but of course the most important will be the tests of new pre-production vehicles.