Volkswagen has opened the order book for its latest plug-in hybrid, the new Tiguan eHybrid, announced in July, which is by the way one of the best-selling compact crossover/SUVs.

In Germany, the Tiguan eHybrid starts at €42,413.11 (including current 16% VAT, but it will be 19% for deliveries from 1 January 2021).

The all-electric range is 50 km (31 miles) WLTP using a 13 kWh battery, which sounds decent for daily commuting. By the way, according to the manufacturer, the car with a sufficiently charged battery is able to start in EV mode in temperatures above -10°C.

There are three trim-levels available: Life, Elegance and R-Line.

"the Life version boasts the following standard features, amongst others: Digital Cockpit (digital instruments with specific e-displays), Air Care Climatronic (three-zone automatic air conditioning) including a new and digitalised control panel, leather multifunction steering wheel with paddles for the 6-speed dual clutch gearbox, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), Front Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Front and Rear Park Distance Control, 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. As a rule, all Tiguan models have also been equipped with features such as Lane Assist (lane keeping system), a mobile phone interface, rain sensor and LED headlights."

Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid specs: