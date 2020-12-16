Another plug-in hybrid for the European market has arrived.
Volkswagen has opened the order book for its latest plug-in hybrid, the new Tiguan eHybrid, announced in July, which is by the way one of the best-selling compact crossover/SUVs.
In Germany, the Tiguan eHybrid starts at €42,413.11 (including current 16% VAT, but it will be 19% for deliveries from 1 January 2021).
The all-electric range is 50 km (31 miles) WLTP using a 13 kWh battery, which sounds decent for daily commuting. By the way, according to the manufacturer, the car with a sufficiently charged battery is able to start in EV mode in temperatures above -10°C.
Gallery: Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid
There are three trim-levels available: Life, Elegance and R-Line.
"the Life version boasts the following standard features, amongst others: Digital Cockpit (digital instruments with specific e-displays), Air Care Climatronic (three-zone automatic air conditioning) including a new and digitalised control panel, leather multifunction steering wheel with paddles for the 6-speed dual clutch gearbox, ACC (Adaptive Cruise Control), Front Assist (Autonomous Emergency Braking), Front and Rear Park Distance Control, 17-inch alloy wheels and roof rails. As a rule, all Tiguan models have also been equipped with features such as Lane Assist (lane keeping system), a mobile phone interface, rain sensor and LED headlights."
Volkswagen Tiguan eHybrid specs:
- up to 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
- 13 kWh battery
- EV mode up to 130 km/h (81 mph)
- front-wheel drive
- system output of 180 kW (245 PS) and 400 Nm- 1.4L gasoline engine (115 kW) and 85 kW electric motor, plus an eight-speed automatic transmission
- 3.6 kW on-board charger
