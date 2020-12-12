No surprise here. The plug-in hybrid version P400e is coming.
The conventional Land Rover Defender 110 has received the top 5-star safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP. We assume that the plug-in hybrid P400e version, with 27 miles (43 km) of WLTP all-electric range, will carry on with the same rating.
It's also interesting to simply watch how such a big and heavy vehicle performs in crash tests. It seems easier for a Defender than normal cars, because there is more space to absorb the impact.
The manufacturer underlines that the Defender has an ultra-stiff aluminum-intensive body construction engineered to cope with rugged landscapes, Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Collision Monitor systems, as well as six airbags.
Here are the detailed results:
- Adult Occupant - 85 percent
- Child Occupant - 85 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users - 71 percent
- Safety Assist - 79 percent
Gallery: Euro NCAP crash & safety tests of Land Rover Defender (2020)
Crash tests include:
- Full width rigid barrier test at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Mobile progressive deformable barrier test, 50 percent of the width of the car strikes an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (50 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
Source: Euro NCAP
