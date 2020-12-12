The conventional Land Rover Defender 110 has received the top 5-star safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP. We assume that the plug-in hybrid P400e version, with 27 miles (43 km) of WLTP all-electric range, will carry on with the same rating.

It's also interesting to simply watch how such a big and heavy vehicle performs in crash tests. It seems easier for a Defender than normal cars, because there is more space to absorb the impact.

The manufacturer underlines that the Defender has an ultra-stiff aluminum-intensive body construction engineered to cope with rugged landscapes, Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist and Rear Collision Monitor systems, as well as six airbags.

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 85 percent

Child Occupant - 85 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 71 percent

Safety Assist - 79 percent

Gallery: Euro NCAP crash & safety tests of Land Rover Defender (2020)

9 Photos

Crash tests include: