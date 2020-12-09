The all-new Kia Sorento has received a top 5-star rating in the latest safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP, which was totally expected from a large SUV (available as a 7-seater).

The score applies to all versions of the Sorento - hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel. The Kia Sorento PHEV with a 13.8 kWh battery will enter the European market in Q1 2021 (and at some point also the North American market).

Kia explains that the Sorento benefits from Advanced High Strength Steel bodies, as well as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and seven airbags as standard - including a new front centre airbag.

KIA’s first centre airbag in action

Euro NCAP: "Another heavy-weight, the KIA Sorento, is the 4th generation large off-roader tested by Euro NCAP. It comes with new safety updates, including KIA’s first centre airbag and advanced e-Call system, and thanks to these retains its 5 stars, despite its underwhelming performance in the frontal offset crash."

Here are the detailed results:

Adult Occupant - 82 percent

Child Occupant - 85 percent

Vulnerable Road Users - 63 percent

Safety Assist - 87 percent

Gallery: Euro NCAP crash & safety tests of Kia Sorento (2020)

8 Photos

Crash tests include: