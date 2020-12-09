Kia Sorento (ICE, HEV and PHEV) has everything it needs to be considered a safe car.
The all-new Kia Sorento has received a top 5-star rating in the latest safety evaluation by the Euro NCAP, which was totally expected from a large SUV (available as a 7-seater).
The score applies to all versions of the Sorento - hybrid, plug-in hybrid and diesel. The Kia Sorento PHEV with a 13.8 kWh battery will enter the European market in Q1 2021 (and at some point also the North American market).
Kia explains that the Sorento benefits from Advanced High Strength Steel bodies, as well as Electronic Stability Control, Vehicle Stability Management and seven airbags as standard - including a new front centre airbag.
Euro NCAP: "Another heavy-weight, the KIA Sorento, is the 4th generation large off-roader tested by Euro NCAP. It comes with new safety updates, including KIA’s first centre airbag and advanced e-Call system, and thanks to these retains its 5 stars, despite its underwhelming performance in the frontal offset crash."
Here are the detailed results:
- Adult Occupant - 82 percent
- Child Occupant - 85 percent
- Vulnerable Road Users - 63 percent
- Safety Assist - 87 percent
Gallery: Euro NCAP crash & safety tests of Kia Sorento (2020)
Crash tests include:
- Full width rigid barrier test at 50 km/h (31 mph)
- Mobile progressive deformable barrier test, 50 percent of the width of the car strikes an oncoming deformable barrier (both traveling at 50 km/h/31 mph)
- Pole test - the tested car is propelled sideways into a rigid pole at 32 km/h (50 mph)
- Side impact test - a mobile deformable barrier impacts the driver's door at 60 km/h (37.3 mph)
Source: Euro NCAP
About this article