Hyundai is planning to recall more than 50,000 of some of its electrified models in South Korea due "faulty electronic braking systems," according to Reuters.

The list of affected models include about 40,000 Hyundai Kona Electric and Kona hybrid, as well as 10,138 Nexo hydrogen fuel cell cars. In total, some 50,864.

"Their braking systems may not function due to software defects, the ministry said, but did not mention if the defects have led to accidents."

The most affected model by volume seems to be Kona Electric as some 32,000 were sold from May 2018 to October 2020, compared to about 9,000 Kona Hybrid.

According to the report, Kia (part of the Hyundai Motor Group) also has to recall 1,895 Soul EVs for a similar issue.

The new recall comes just after the battery-related recall of Hyundai Kona Electric. It's clearly not good news for the South Korean company.

It's not clear at this point whether cars sold outside South Korea will also be recalled, but we guess that it's very probable.