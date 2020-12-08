Hyundai has officially announced the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid for the European market, where the car will be available from Spring 2021 (compared to Summer 2021 in the U.S.), and provided a few more details.

The technical specs looks basically the same, including a 13.8 kWh battery and 66.9 kW electric motor paired with a 1.6-liter engine and six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai expects that this setup will offer up to 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range - compared to the expected EPA result of 28 miles (45 km).

It will be very interesting to see how the Tucson PHEV will sell. The volume might be substantial, as it is Hyundai’s best-selling SUV. There will be several options to go: gasoline and diesel mild hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid.

Hopefully, the initial availability will be higher than the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Ford Escape PHEV.

Hyundai Tucson PHEV specs: