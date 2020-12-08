In the U.S., sales should start several months later, in Summer 2021.
Hyundai has officially announced the Tucson Plug-in Hybrid for the European market, where the car will be available from Spring 2021 (compared to Summer 2021 in the U.S.), and provided a few more details.
The technical specs looks basically the same, including a 13.8 kWh battery and 66.9 kW electric motor paired with a 1.6-liter engine and six-speed automatic transmission. Hyundai expects that this setup will offer up to 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range - compared to the expected EPA result of 28 miles (45 km).
It will be very interesting to see how the Tucson PHEV will sell. The volume might be substantial, as it is Hyundai’s best-selling SUV. There will be several options to go: gasoline and diesel mild hybrid, hybrid, and plug-in hybrid.
Hopefully, the initial availability will be higher than the Toyota RAV4 Prime and Ford Escape PHEV.
Hyundai Tucson PHEV specs:
- expected 50 km (31 miles) of WLTP all-electric range
expected 28 miles (45 km) of EPA all-electric range
estimated fuel economy of over 70 MPGe
- 13.8 kWh battery
360 V system, battery output 88 kW
- all-wheel drive
- system output: 261 horsepower (265 PS) and 350 Nm of torque
1.6-liter turbocharged, direct-injected gasoline engine (180 hp/195 lb.-ft.) with a six-speed automatic transmission plus a 66.9 kW/304 Nm (224 lb.-ft.) electric motor
- 7.2 kW on-board charger (less than two hours to recharge the system)
- 558 litres overall for luggage with the seats up and up to 1,737 litres with the seats folded
- Towing Capacity (w/ trailer brakes): 2,000 lbs (907 kg)
Towing Capacity (w/o trailer brakes): 1,650 lbs (748 kg)
About this article