Xpeng Motors is starting its expansion into Europe with Norway and the first batch of customer cars recently arrived.

As we can see in the image, multiple Xpeng G3s will be sent to various cities. We guess that those are the first out of 100 units sent from China in late September. So far, the registration stats include two new units in December and 5 total year-to-date.

Xpeng Motors is doing a lot to successfully launch the G3, and probably later also the P7, in Europe. The company even asked Bjorn Nyland to officially present the car (aside from his own reviews).

The Xpeng cars are highly inspired by Tesla EVs. Time will tell how well they will be received in Europe. The base price is NOK 358,000 (€33,800/$40,930) and it has 451 km (280 miles) of WLTP range using 66 kWh battery (CATL cells). The 0-100 km/h (62 mph) takes 8.6 seconds.

The interesting thing is that the Xpeng G3 for Europe is equipped with a CHAdeMO DC fast-charging port (and AC Type 2 on the other side).

The Chinese EV is not the only new BEV in Norway. The Ford Mustang Mach-E is also on the final straight to customers.

Gallery: Xpeng G3 2020 Edition