Sweden set its third consecutive monthly sales record of plug-in electric cars. In November, some 10,280 new plug-in cars were registered, which is 141% more than a year ago.

Not only is the volume increasing like crazy. The market share also improved to a new record of 37%! That's almost four in ten new cars. If we add an additional 13% for hybrids, it's already 50% for xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs).

Most of the sales are PHEVs (7,571 registrations and up 134% year-over-year), but BEVs are also improving (2,709 or 10% of the market and 163% increase year-over-year).

Plug-in electric car sales in Sweden – November 2020

The number of registrations year-to-date is 77,009 or 33% of the total market (24% PHEVs and 9% BEVs).

Best selling models

Usually, the top-selling models are plug-in hybrids from Volvo, Volkswagen and Kia. In November, among them was also the all-electric Volkswagen ID.3 with the second-highest number of registrations (773), just behind Volvo XC60 PHEV (791).

It's too late to change much in the table for 2020, but next year, BEVs might play a significantly bigger role.

Here are detailed numbers via EV Sales Blog: