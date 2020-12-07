Let's take a quick look at Tesla Giga Austin in Texas, one of the most important construction sites in the world - for sure in the EV world - where from 2021 on, Tesla intends to produce Model Y and Cybertruck.

According to the latest video reports on the Jeff Roberts, Joe Tegtmeyer and Terafactory Texas channels, the work progresses quickly, 24/7, on all fronts simultaneously.

There are about 20 concrete columns for the stamping facility (from an expected 48) and double roof rows. The foundation is also advancing step by step.

Tesla Giga Austin - December 6, 2020 (source: Jeff Roberts) Tesla Giga Austin - December 6, 2020 (source: Jeff Roberts)

The entire area is getting various foundation elements. On the highway side, we can see preparation to build the walls.

Tesla Giga Austin - December 6, 2020 (source: Jeff Roberts)

The steel structure already has its first roof elements, and the "zippered pit" foundation (right image) was partially poured.

Tesla Giga Austin - December 6, 2020 (source: Jeff Roberts) Tesla Giga Austin - December 6, 2020 (source: Jeff Roberts)

