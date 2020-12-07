Progress everywhere.
Let's take a quick look at Tesla Giga Austin in Texas, one of the most important construction sites in the world - for sure in the EV world - where from 2021 on, Tesla intends to produce Model Y and Cybertruck.
According to the latest video reports on the Jeff Roberts, Joe Tegtmeyer and Terafactory Texas channels, the work progresses quickly, 24/7, on all fronts simultaneously.
There are about 20 concrete columns for the stamping facility (from an expected 48) and double roof rows. The foundation is also advancing step by step.
The entire area is getting various foundation elements. On the highway side, we can see preparation to build the walls.
The steel structure already has its first roof elements, and the "zippered pit" foundation (right image) was partially poured.
Tesla Giga Austin (Gigafactory 5) in Austin, Texas:
- started on July 17, 2020, and announced on July 23, 2020
- Cybertruck: in development, unveiled in late 2019, production from late 2021
- Model Y: an additional production site in the U.S. (no word about the Model 3)
- Semi: in development. To be launched in 2021, but (not yet confirmed for Texas)
2,481 acres of land (2,100 acres initially plus additional 381 acres acquired in September 2020)
