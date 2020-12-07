New Flyer and The Mobility House are working on the U.S.' largest electric bus deployment projects by Metro Transit in the St. Louis region.

According to The Mobility House, the fleet will consist of 22 electric buses and a 4.35 MW charging system (20x 150 kW and three 450 kW chargers).

One of the key elements of the project is to make the charging system smart to save more than 30% in operational costs, compared to the standard solution by avoiding local utility peak load and demand charges and charging at the most cost-effective times.

"The Mobility House optimizes depot charging infrastructure and plans for managing overhead in-route charging to ensure Metro Transit buses maintain a sufficient state-of-charge to complete all scheduled operations. The ChargePilot charging and energy management system can save more than 30 percent in operational charging costs versus unmanaged charging by reducing peak load and demand charges as well as through time-of-use (TOU) tariff optimization where charging is scheduled during the most cost-effective times."

The Mobility House said that so far it manages more than 500 commercial installations around the world and has 10% share in the European bus charging market.

In September, Metro Transit received the first two of 14 60-foot New Flyer Xcelsior CHARGE electric buses.