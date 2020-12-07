Mitsubishi officially has begun sales of its second plug-in hybrid model in Japan, the Eclipse Cross PHEV crossover/SUV, introduced in October.

The price varies from 3,848,900 to 4,477,000 yen (10% consumption tax incl.), which is $36,950 to $42,975, or noticeably more than the gasoline version: from 2,531,100 yen (52% more) to 3,346,200 yen (38% more).

According to the Japanese manufacturer, technically, the Eclipse Cross PHEV borrows a lot from the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV, which has been sold since 2013 and already crossed 260,000 units globally. Thanks to to the Mitsubishi's S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control) it is promised to be a very agile and fun to drive car.

Time will tell whether we will see Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV also in North America. Sales in Europe should start in Spring 2021.

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross PHEV specs:

all-electric range of

45 km (28 miles) WLTP

57.3 km (35.6 miles) WLTC (related to the WLTP)

battery all-wheel drive - S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control)

twin-motor 4WD PHEV system from Outlander PHEV

a 2.4-liter MIVEC engine (72 kW) plus front electric motor (60 kW) and rear electric motor (70 kW)

DC fast charging (80%) in 25 minutes (CHAdeMO)

1,500 W electric outlet (100 V AC)

