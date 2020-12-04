In late September, Opel was announcing pricing for the Mokka-e, the all-electric version of the company’s new small crossover, the Mokka (the high-riding cousin of the Corsa hatchback). It is essentially the same car underneath as the Peugeot e-2008, and just like the French car, it’s proving very popular.

According to information obtained by Edison Media from Opel’s German dealer network, the Mokka-e has apparently already sold - just ten weeks after pre-orders were opened. And it’s not just the high-spec launch edition (the first to be manufactured and delivered), but reportedly even the first full year of production in advance; not a single car has even been delivered to a customer yet - deliveries are slated to commence in early 2021.

Opel hasn’t specifically said how many orders it took for the model to sell out, but apparently it’s in the ‘ high four-digit ‘ range. The Mokka is manufactured at parent company PSA’s facility in Poissy, alongside the DS3 Crossback, but it’s apparently proving more popular than the DS model.

It might be down to the pricing - The Mokka-e is priced in Germany from €32,990 before subsidies, while the DS3 Crossback E-Tense starts at €39,390 before any rebates have been applied; the mechanically almost identical Peugeot e-2008 slots right in the middle, with a price starting at €35,250.