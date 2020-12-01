Audi e-tron GT is coming! Let's talk about it in this EVMorning news episode of the ThEVox Network column with Martyn Lee.

The morning meal is the most important meal of the day, remember? A few days ago, we told you about the new program of ThEVox Network, conducted by Martyn Lee. An interesting program to enjoy in the morning, before starting work, over a good cup of coffee. Its name is EVMorning and it is a video podcast that discusses the most interesting news of the week.

In this episode, Martyn talked about the new Audi e-tron GT. A car expected from all over the EV world, which we had the chance to see up close also in this test preview of CarWoW.

Next, here is an analysis about the next Porsche Taycan, the Taycan Cross Turismo that, about a month ago, we saw without camouflage in these spy photos.

For all the other news, just press play and enjoy this new installment of EVMorning!