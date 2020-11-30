Porsche has officially unveiled its all-electric Taycan model in South Korea, marking the start of sales - initially only for the Taycan 4S version. The two more powerful variants (Turbo and Turbo S) will follow in 2021.

To attract attention of the media and potential customers, the company has prepared a spectacular hologram display.

"The futuristic light show, which was designed by experts in kinetic art to highlight the car’s design credentials and state-of-the-art technology, saw the Taycan 4S take centre stage at the Porsche Taycan Arena in Garosu-gil in Seoul, in front of journalists and VIPs. In the weeks running up to the launch, a Horse Hologram Project has been running, with members of the public treated to holograms of horses running through the streets in a play on the origin of the name, Taycan – which can be roughly translated to mean “soul of a spirited young horse”."

The hologram horses running through the city were probably a pretty cool sight, especially in current times where there is not as much attractions in the cities as usual.

Just a few weeks ago, Volkswagen showed its ID.4 X and ID.4 Crozz in the Chinese sky using drones.

Since there are no motor shows like in the past, manufacturers probably will be presenting new models in various new ways.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan launch in South Korea