Meanwhile, in Ohio, the Ultium Cells battery plant grows.
The construction of the Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio (a joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem) has progressed a lot since mid-October.
Here is a brand new video on the Ray Noneya channel, although recorded on November 18, 2020, which shows clearly that it will be quite a significant battery plant (nearly 3 million-square-feet).
A fair part of steel structures are already completed, partially roofed, and there are further foundations around so the work can continue.
The initial target is to produce 30 GWh of lithium-ion cells annually. That's a level close to the current output of the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.
Considering the recently announced EV offensive, GM will need a lot of batteries.
Ultium Cells LLC in brief:
- General Motors and LG Chem joint venture (50/50)
- manufacturing of lithium-ion cell for electric vehicles
- $2.3 billion investment and more than 1,100 new jobs
- plant located in Lordstown, Ohio
- target manufacturing capacity of 30 GWh annually (with an option for further expansion)
- groundbreaking in May 2020
- production might start from 2022
