The construction of the Ultium Cells LLC battery cell manufacturing facility in Lordstown, Ohio (a joint venture between General Motors and LG Chem) has progressed a lot since mid-October.

Here is a brand new video on the Ray Noneya channel, although recorded on November 18, 2020, which shows clearly that it will be quite a significant battery plant (nearly 3 million-square-feet).

A fair part of steel structures are already completed, partially roofed, and there are further foundations around so the work can continue.

Ultium Cells plant - 20201128 (source: Ray Noneya)

The initial target is to produce 30 GWh of lithium-ion cells annually. That's a level close to the current output of the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada.

Considering the recently announced EV offensive, GM will need a lot of batteries.

Ultium Cells LLC in brief: